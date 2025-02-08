Female and non-binary students invited to TRU engineering event

Photo: Thompson Rivers University Highschoolers are being called to build their very own robot at a TRU workshop

Local female and non-binary students between grades 8 and 12 are invited to Thompson Rivers University for a free STEM workshop on Mar. 1.

Attendees will hear from current female TRU engineering students, faculty and alumni about the opportunities the field has to offer.

“I’m excited to engage with high-school students, sharing my experiences to highlight the thrilling career paths engineering can offer,” TRU engineering professor Catherine Tatarniuk said.

The event takes place in Old Main Building room 1791, but students will also get a chance to tour the university's makerspace.

There, they can test their podcasting skills, explore virtual reality, build buttons, stickers and even their own small robot.

The event runs on Saturday, Mar. 1, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Students can register for free online.