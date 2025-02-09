Importance of people, teams the focus of latest Marketplace Leaders talk

Photo: Contributed Michael Sambrook

An accomplished businessman and certified Birkman consultant with a wealth of experience in the non-profit sector will be speaking to Kamloops business leaders later this month about how to get the most out of their people.

Michael Sambrook will be the keynote speaker at Marketplace Leaders on Feb. 19.

Sambrook said his philosophy is fairly simple.

“Every business is a people business, every problem is a people problem and every solution is a people solution,” he said.

“I help business leaders understand their most precious assets — which is their people.”

The goal of the talk is to share this sentiment to help employers get the most out of their workers.

At the Brackish Consulting Group, Sambrook helps business non-profits retain employees and foster better workplaces.

“I work with businesses anywhere from small not-for-profits, to $250 million businesses with 500 employees,” he said.

He is a certified Birkman consultant and a graduate of Trinity Western University holding a masters degree in transformational servant leadership.

Sambrook said he hopes local business owners and leaders will turn up for the event.

“When you lie in bed at night at night and can’t sleep because you’re thinking about the struggles in your business, you’re probably thinking about people," he said.

“This talk helps hopefully unlock some strategies for how you can solve those people's concerns so you can have peace of mind and rest better knowing that your people are thriving — and therefore your business is thriving.”

The Marketplace Leaders event takes place at the Sandman Signature Kamloops Hotel from 6:30 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Tickets cost $40 and are available on Eventbrite.