Kamloops Hospice's Messages of Love Campaign runs all month long

Photo: Kamloops Hospice One of the campaign's boards along with an organizer at the Yew Street Food Hall

Kamloops residents are being invited to stop by a cafe, grab a cup of coffee and share some positive words as part of Kamloops Hospice’s Messages of Love Campaign, which is running all month.

Four local eateries — 5 Bean Brew Bar (Sahali), The Vic, Cafe Motivo, Yew Street — and the Kamloops Hospice will each provide sticky notes, pens and a board for posting.

“It’s essentially an awareness campaign,” Kamloops Hospice’s Fund Development Lead Sarah Irvine said.

“It’s just a way for us to get some participation from people in the community to write a message on a sticky note.”

Participants are encouraged to write a positive message on each note. They can then keep the note, stick it to a board or give it away.

Messages can be written to friends, family, community groups, lost loved ones and even to themselves.

The campaign began on Feb. 1 and runs until the end of February.

“Valentine's Day in particular can be one of the seasons that’s hard for people who have lost someone, especially a significant other,” Irvine said.

This is the third event that Kamloops Hospice has hosted, however there has been a hiatus in recent years since the pandemic.

Organizers plan on continuing this as an annual tradition.

“We’ve had a lot of participation already, so it’s kind of exciting," Irvine said. "It looks like it’s really taking off."

Anyone interested in participating can drop by one of the five locations before the end of the month.