Bass Coast announces ‘first wave’ of 2025 festival lineup

Photo: Bass Coast Projects Ltd.

Music festival aficionados, the first wave of the 2025 Bass Coast lineup is finally here.

Attendees at the 2025 Bass Coast festival can expect G Jones to lead the charge, whose mind-bending bass experiments have cemented him as one of electronic's most innovative producers.

Joining him on the lineup are artists Ternion Sound, Mr. Carmack, Player Dave and Cesco, who promise to explore

Artists like Justin Martin, Black Loops, Bambounou, Nala, Bradley Zero, Sally C., Fred P., among others, are set to strongly represent house music at this year's festival.

Many beloved artists are also set to perform at the festival this year, such as Canadian favourites SkiiTour, Stickybuds and Slynk who will bring their unique take on funk.

The Funk Hunters as well as Bass Coast co-founder and musical director The Librarian are set to return to the festival.

'We’ve curated a lineup that features the future direction of electronic music whilst giving a nod to the foundations of the culture,” Bass Coast co-founder and music director Andrea Graham said. 'While our community will recognize familiar faces, they’ll also discover fresh talent—each artist chosen for their role in advancing and reimagining electronic music.”

Future announcements are expected soon and will include information on interactive art installations, performance artists, mural artists, workshops, musical artists, and more.

The Bass Coast Festival will run from July 11 to 15 in Merritt. You can find the list of artists performing at the festival and tickets on sale at www.basscoast.ca