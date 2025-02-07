College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. drops misconduct allegations against prominent anti-vaccine doctor

Photo: Vancouver Coastal Health

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. has dropped its professional misconduct case against a former Lytton doctor who was accused of spreading misinformation during the COVID-19 pandemic, describing vaccines as "lethal" and recommending unproven treatments.

The investigation into Dr. Charles Hoffe was launched in 2021. The following year, the college cited him on three allegations — that he publicly recommended ivermectin for treating COVID-19 and told people to buy it from animal feed stores; that he publicly stated that COVID-19 vaccinations cause microscopic blood clots, neurological harm, female infertility and a high number of deaths; and that he publicly stated that people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine can harm those who are unvaccinated.

Hoffe worked as a physician in Lytton prior to the devastating fire in that community on June 30, 2021. Later that year, he was part of a “Doctors on Tour” anti-COVID-vaccine road show, and he subsequently became one of the leading doctors in the Canadian anti-vaccine movement.

His lawyer did not respond to a query from Castanet, but Hoffe told the Western Standard he was happy to hear the news.

“I was poking the bear … at some risk to myself, knowing that this is maybe being a career kamikaze kind of thing, but I have no regrets,” he said. “I have done what I’ve done because it was right, and that’s why I sleep well at night.”

Change in circumstances?

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. confirmed the citation against Hoffe has been withdrawn.

In a statement provided in response to questions from Castanet, the college said investigations were launched against physicians spouting "unqualified opinions inconsistent with widely accepted views of the profession” during the pandemic.

“This included Dr. Hoffe, who was issued a citation in February of 2022,” the statement reads.

“The circumstances around his citation have materially changed. As such, CPSBC’s inquiry committee has determined it is no longer necessary to proceed with Dr. Hoffe’s citation.”

The material change in circumstances is the fact that the emergency phase of COVID-19 has passed.

Questionable claims

Hoffe told attendees at an anti-vaccine event in Kelowna in 2021 that COVID-19 vaccines are “lethal.”

“This is like Russian roulette,” he said.

“You never know what you’re going to get — some people are getting saline, some people are getting the death shot.”

Hoffe also touted ivermectin at the event, recommending two feed stores in Kamloops that sell it “without too many questions.”

He was present at a well-attended Sept. 1, 2021, rally outside Royal Inland Hospital carrying a sign that read, “Say no to the clot shot.”

According to Health Canada’s most recent data, 488 people were reported to have died in Canada after taking the COVID-19 vaccine. Four of those deaths were deemed to be associated to the shot, while 77 more were labeled undetermined due to insufficient or conflicting evidence.