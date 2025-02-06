Three-player deal sees Kamloops' Olynyk dealt from Raptors to Pelicans

Photo: The Canadian Press Toronto Raptors' Kelly Olynyk warms up prior to NBA basketball action against the Houston Rockets in Toronto on Feb. 9, 2024. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

After a year in Toronto, Kelly Olynyk is on the move again.

The 7-foot Kamloops product has been traded from the Toronto Raptors to the New Orleans Pelicans. The deal was announced on Wednesday night.

Olynyk was born in Toronto and raised in the Tournament Capital. He was captain of Canada’s bronze-medal winning team at the 2023 FIBA World Cup and he wore the Maple Leaf at last summer’s Paris Olympics.

He was traded to his boyhood team from the Utah Jazz on Feb. 8, 2024, just ahead of last season's trade deadline.

Olynyk started the 2024-25 campaign injured with back issues, but has averaged seven points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists so far this season.

He signed a two-year extension with the Raptors last year worth a reported US$26.25 million. At the time, he said he hoped to stay in Toronto for the rest of his career.

The 33-year-old is in his 12th NBA season. The Pelicans will be his seventh team.

Raptors are struggling

Olynyk was dealt alongside Bruce Bowen and two draft picks in exchange for Brandon Ingram, who has averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists this season in New Orleans.

He has not played since Dec. 7 with a sprained left ankle.

The Raptors have the fifth-worst record in the NBA after a 138-107 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

Toronto has a 42.1 per cent chance of getting a top four pick in the NBA draft lottery and a 10.5 per cent chance of selecting first overall.

Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg is the consensus top pick in this summer's draft.

— with files from The Canadian Press