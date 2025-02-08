Elvis tribute artist to perform Valentine's Day show at Tumbleweed Lounge

Photo: Cliff "Elvis" Moody A Kamloops-based Elvis tribute artist will be performing on Valentine's Day.

A local Elvis tribute artist will be crooning the King's hit tunes from past decades at the Tumbleweed Lounge in downtown Kamloops this Valentines Day.

Cliff 'Elvis' Moody will be performing a tribute show with costumes from the 50s, 60s and 70s eras.

The show will take place on Friday, Feb. 14, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

There is no cover charge, but those interested in attending are asked to call Tumbleweed Lounge at the Plaza Hotel for reservations.