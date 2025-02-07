City of Kamloops seeking applicants for 2025 Community Art Grants

Photo: KTW file photo.

The City of Kamloops is accepting applications for this year’s Community Art Grants.

In a news release, the city said all non-profit organizations are encouraged to apply for this annual grant program, including those that aren’t specifically geared towards the arts.

“Organizations whose regular activities do not typically include artistic production are encouraged to collaborate with artists or art organizations to bring their creative visions to life,” the city said in a news release.

Last year, $30,000 was given to 11 organizations, including music, theatre and comedy groups, the business improvement association, cultural societies and other groups.

The city noted ongoing operational funding isn’t provided through this grant program.

Applications for the 2025 Community Art Grants must be submitted by 4 p.m. on Friday, April 4.

More information is available on the City of Kamloops website.