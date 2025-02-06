Katherine's Place set to welcome Kamloops kids at risk of homelessness starting next month

Dozens more youth facing homelessness will have a place to stay now that Katherine’s Place is set to open along Tranquille Road.

A Way Home Kamloops held an open house on Tuesday to show off the new facility, which has 39 apartment units and other amenities such as a TV room, kitchen and meeting and office spaces for staff.

The supportive housing project for people age 19 to 26 is a first of its kind for the organization. It’s set to open to residents on March 1 and staff of A Way Home by late-February.

Executive director Tangie Genshorek said the facility is a major step for the clients they serve.

“It’s a dream come true — literally. We’ve had a small house where we’ve been testing our programming and now we’re expanding that programming. We’ve got a lot of lessons that we’ve learned and we’re going to utilize all of those learnings as well as all of our community partnerships to make sure the youth here are really well supported," Genshorek said.

Katherine’s Place has been under construction since 2022 and is named for A Way Home’s founder Katherine McParland who died suddenly in 2020.