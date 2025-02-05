Kamloops Fire Rescue crews save deer trapped on icy South Thompson River

Kamloops Fire Rescue crews leapt into action to save a deer in distress after the animal found itself stuck Tuesday morning on the ice of the South Thompson River.

Firefighters were called by a neighbour to rescue the young deer in Dallas.

Video captured by KFR shows the recovery, with firefighters Carly Swanson and Billy Dick wrangling the young deer with ropes and sliding it ashore.

Once on land, the deer got up and walked away.

KFR life safety co-ordinator Jeff Pont told Castanet Kamloops animal rescues are operations KFR performs about once a year.

“We’ve definitely had to save some dogs, some deer before,” Pont said.

The fire department asks that the public call them if they see a wild animal or pet out on the ice rather than attempting a recovery effort of their own.

“Common ways people end up in the water is trying to save their pets, so let us put the gear in and come do it for you,” Pont said. “We’ll come do it properly.”

He said a person falling in to the river in the bitter cold temperatures Kamloops is seeing this week will have hypothermia set in before firefighters can arrive, so it’s important to call KFR as soon as possible if a pet wanders out on the ice.

KFR recommends people never go out on the river ice around Kamloops due to the water current that can drag a person under. He advised people walking their pets around the rivers in such conditions keep them on leash.

Pont said tactical crews wear drysuits dung icy rescue operations and will venture into the water during an animal rescue only if necessary.