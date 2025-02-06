Driver hospitalized after crash down embankment on Highway 1 near Savona

Photo: Castanet

A man was taken to hospital last weekend after crashing his truck down a 20-foot embankment on Highway 1 near Savona, police say.

“A driver allegedly lost control of his truck, crossed the oncoming lanes of traffic, and went over a 20 to 30-foot embankment. The sole occupant was taken to hospital with unknown injuries after speaking to police,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a release.

According to police, the accident occurred just west of Savona along the Trans-Canada Highway at approximately 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Any witnesses or drivers with relevant dash-cam footage can contact the police at 250-314-1800.