RCMP arrest intoxicated man claiming he was chased by a gunman

Photo: KTW file A jail cell in the basement of the Kamloops RCMP's Battle Street detachment.

A man spent some time in jail over the weekend after causing a scene on Mount Paul Way.

According to police, officers were called to an area near the north end of the former Red Bridge at about 5 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a man who said he was being pursued.

“A man was yelling for someone to call 911 — that he was being chased by someone with a dog and a gun,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a release.

“Based on the investigation, officers determined the allegation was false.”

Mounties said the man appeared to be intoxicated by drugs. He was arrested and held in custody until he sobered up.