Kamloops Mounties investigating after stolen Porsche found burning near Cherry Creek

Photo: Castanet

Mounties are hoping tips from the public will help them track down suspects after a Porsche stolen from a Kamloops residential street was discovered ablaze on a highway pullout west of the city.

Police were called for a report of a burning vehicle in a pullout near the Sugarloaf Overpass on Highway 5 at about 6 a.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a white 2018 Porsche Macan ablaze.

“No one was in or near the vehicle,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release. “The car was allegedly stolen after it was parked overnight near Parkcrest Avenue and Kamwood Place.”

Evelyn asked anyone with relevant dash-cam or security footage related to the incident to contact police at 250-314-1800.