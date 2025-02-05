Merritt Speedway hosts inaugural winter races

For the first time, Merritt Speedway had their racers battle through the snow and cold for first place.

On Feb. 1, five races were held over the afternoon as part of the speedway’s first Winter Whirlwind races.

“We just decided we needed to try it. So we’re just putting on the first year this year, just to see what happens and see it’s been really successful,” said Amy Douthwright, president of Merritt Speedway.

Dozens of people also sat through the chilly weather as they watched the drivers maneuver and slip along the icy track.

With Merritt’s long winter, both the drivers and the organizers felt there needed to be an event in the meantime.

“A couple racers that always have talked about it, always been interested in it. It’s a long winter here with these guys that race all summer and don’t have other hobbies,” Douthwright joked.

She said the crowd turnout is better than she would have thought.

“I would imagine how the drivers found the conditions having fun. It looks like some of them are a little bit of tougher time than they thought, and some of them are having an easier time than they thought. Everybody’s got lots of smiles, and it’s a good track right now. There’s mud on one corner and ice on the other, so it’s entertaining.”

Douthwright said Merritt Speedway is looking to make the Winter Whirlwind an annual event.