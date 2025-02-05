Suspect arrested after early-morning burglary interrupted by homeowners: Kamloops RCMP

Photo: Castanet FILE- Image of police lights

A man was arrested after he was allegedly caught trying to break into a Kamloops family's home.

Just before 3:40 a.m. on Monday, a man and a woman who lived in the 1200-block of Kimberly Crescent in Kamloops, called 911 and could be heard by the dispatcher yelling for help, police said in a media release.

Once Mounties arrived, they saw a man in the family's fenced yard, allegedly trying to get through the window of an entry door.

“A physical struggle was observed between the homeowners and the man, and police officers were able to pull him away and secure him,” Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in the release.

Kevin Edward Young, 36, was held for a bail hearing on charges of break and enter into a dwelling, mischief, and failure to comply with a court order.

He was detained, with another appearance in court slated for Wednesday.

Anyone who witnessed or has information, including video, that may be related to this investigation is asked to please contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.