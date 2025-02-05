City reviewing purchasing amid tariff threat, but Build Kamloops plans remain unchanged

Photo: KTW file photo.

Officials at city hall will be surveying suppliers, taking stock of inventory and reviewing the capital plan with the threat of steep American tariffs still looming, but there are no plans to change course on Build Kamloops.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday agreed to a 30-day pause on his promised 25 per cent tariffs — and municipal staff told city council Tuesday they are taking the opportunity to review purchasing and work to fully understand the potential implications.

David Hallinan, the city's corporate services director, said in the face of a situation that is “ever-changing minute by minute,” the city is analyzing how many of its purchased goods and services originate from the U.S.

He said the analysis is proving to be very granular.

“We have two fire trucks that are on their way. So the cab and chassis is not this point subjected to a potential tariff. However, the tires are,” Hallinan said.

“That is the level of complexity that we're starting to look at right now in terms of what are we getting, what are we seeing, and where are things and items coming from.”

Analyzing origins

A staff report prepared for council said tariffs on things like steel, metal products, tires, electrical products and tools would directly impact the city’s operations — but the full extent is not yet known.

Hallinan said the city plans to work with its suppliers to understand exactly where products are coming from, noting Canadian companies sometimes sell materials that ship from the U.S.

City staff will look for opportunities to pivot from an American product to one that is from Canada or another country.

Hallinan said the city is also looking to understand the impact of tariffs on day-to-day operations for regularly-used products like fertilizers and road salts. Staff will find out where such materials are sourced from and look for alternatives.

“Part of that other analysis we will be looking at is really understanding whether or not the costs associated with bringing things offshore in comparison to the amount of the tariff is actually financially worthwhile and financially viable,” Hallinan said.

“We want to be mindful that something that may be 25 per cent higher coming out of the U.S. may be 40 per cent higher coming out of Europe or the E.U.”

Coun. Bill Sarai asked for more details about the city’s procurement process as it relates to balancing costs with supporting Canadian-made vs. U.S. products.

“I really don't think we should be supporting someone that's trying to penalize us,” Sarai said.

Hallinan said the city’s procurement team “has a mandate to extract best value” for its purchases — and while price is important, it's not the only factor considered.

He also told council that safety is also top of mind when considering any product or supply changes.

“We need to make sure that we are operating in a safe manner for our employees," he said. "And of equal importance, a safe manner for our residents."

Build Kamloops status quo

The City of Kamloops capital plan is also being reviewed to see if shifts can be made to address possible short-term impacts of the tariffs.

Coun. Katie Neustaeter asked if Build Kamloops projects might be impacted.

This year, the city was given the green light to move ahead with a plan to borrow up to $275 million to build a performing arts centre and a multi-sheet ice rink.

Byron McCorkell, the city’s CAO, said aside from pausing to allow a legal challenge of the alternative approval process and borrowing bylaws to go through the courts, the projects continue to march forward.

“We don't know what's going to happen. So our planning process continues. Our intentions remain the same,” he said.

McCorkell said a team has been assembled to design and build the performing arts centre, and it will look at any product purchases with tariffs in mind.

“We haven't bought anything yet," he said.

"We're not intending to buy anything in the short term, we would be looking to do that probably in the next six months to a year before we're into what are we buying and who are we buying it from."

City staff have been asked to prepare a report about tariff impacts, as well as any updates regarding any provincial or federal response. The report will be presented to council on March 11 — six days after Trump's 30-day deadline.

The U.S. was set to impose tariffs on Canadian imports before Trump announced the pause on Monday after two phone calls with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trump threatened the tariffs in response to what he called Canada's failure to curb the illegal flow of people and drugs across the border.