Ninety overdose deaths in 2024 in Kamloops was second-most ever

Kamloops experienced its second deadliest year on record for illicit drug overdose deaths in 2024, and the numbers are telling one local social advocate much more needs to be done.

Ninety people lost their lives last year to illicit drug overdose in Kamloops, two fewer than the record 92, set in 2022. In 2023, the number was 84.

According to local social advocate Glenn Hilke, the numbers are not a surprise. But he said the challenges around the issue are “complex.”

“Very, very sad,” Hilke said of the numbers.

He said he feels there are still not enough resources in Kamloops to combat the crisis, and that addressing the issue remains hindered by how politicized it has become.

“Nobody seems to want to respond to it as the disease that it is, meaning addiction. Secondly it just gets battered around like a like a ping pong ball,” Hilke said.

'Get over the stigma'

Hilke said he believes expansion of safe supply and monitored safe consumption sites for inhalation could also go a long way toward curbing the local numbers.

“You need a safe inhalation site that provides safe supply, and then you'll see the numbers drop considerably,” he said.

Hilke also noted many services operate on weekdays during business hours, which doesn’t always align with when people use drugs.

“There’s a lot of work that needs to be done,” he said.

“The political class, have to get over the stigma and just realize this is a fact of life — people use drugs, and they're going to continue to use them whether they're decriminalized or not. They got over alcohol, they got over marijuana now they need to get over these other drugs.”

Top 15 per capita

By local health area, Kamloops still had its second worst year on record for illicit drug deaths, with 94 deaths compared to 98 in 2022 — the worst year on record, locally. LHA numbers for Kamloops include communities like Sun Peaks, Barriere and Logan Lake, as well.

According to provincial data, the highest rates of death per 100,000 were in Vancouver-Centre North (422), Lillooet (116), Greater Campbell River (109), Terrace (109) and Prince George (103).

Kamloops’ LHA recorded 67 overdose deaths per 100,000 people, 13th on the list of the highest per-capita numbers in B.C.

Around Interior Health, 57 per cent of drug overdose death occurred in private homes, while 20 per cent occurred in other types of residences such as motels, rooming houses and shelters.

Another 16 per cent took place outdoors, which includes in vehicles.

Provincial numbers dip

Across B.C. there were 2,253 illicit drug overdose deaths in 2024 — the first time in five years that the number of deaths in the province was not greater than the year before.

The 2024 numbers are a 13 per cent drop from 2023.

Across B.C. in 2024, about seven in 10 overdose deaths involved a person between the ages of 30 and 59, and nearly three-quarters of those who died were male.

Fentanyl continues to be the primary driver of illicit drug toxicity deaths in B.C., detected in 78 per cent of toxicological testing in 2024.

Since the public health emergency was first declared in April of 2016, the lives of at least 16,047 people in B.C. have been lost to drug toxicity.