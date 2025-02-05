Logan Lake mayor says expansion of Highland Valley Copper will be good for community

Photo: KTW file The Highland Valley Copper mine near Logan Lake

The mayor of Logan Lake says the province’s decision to fast track a large-scale expansion of Canada’s largest copper mine will have a “big impact” on the community.

The 12-year extension of Teck’s Highland Valley Copper had been up in the air for years. The environmental assessment wrapped up last fall but interested parties, including Logan Lake Mayor Robin Smith, were not expecting a decision anytime soon.

On Tuesday, the mine project was one of four unveiled by the province as a critical mineral project that will be fast-tracked in the face of ongoing tariff threats from the U.S.

Smith said she was surprised to learn about the Highland Valley decision.

“Well it’s definitely good news for Logan Lake,” she told Castanet.

“We’re a small community that’s pretty dependent on them, and the fact that they’re in our boundary obviously means they pay taxation to the District of Logan Lake. So it’s a big impact for us, absolutely, for them to continue on.”

As is, Highland Valley Copper is slated to stay in production until 2028. The extension will keep the mine running until 2040.

Pits will be expanded

Teck estimates the expansion will yield 1.95 million tonnes of additional copper over the 12 years. The expansion would take three years to complete, and Teck said it would sustain an average of 1,300 jobs and create $435 million in additional GDP during the construction of the project.

The work will include an expansion of the mine’s existing infrastructure, the extension of two open pits, expanded tailings storage, a landfill relocation and increased water use. The project will also require the potential realignment of a section of Highway 97C.

Not everyone will be happy with the news. While the extension project has the approval of some area First Nations, the Stk’emlupsemc te Secwepemc Nation (SSN) is opposed, saying the work would worsen the mine’s environmental impact and reduce the amount of land available for traditional practices.

SSN, a governance group made up of the Skeetchestn and Tk’emlups te Secwepemc bands, formed an environmental assessment review panel of its own, which heard from 70 witnesses. The panel sent a comprehensive report to the province detailing its concerns about increased water pollution, habitat loss and dust creation.

Teck has said it is committed to working with SSN.

The timeline of the project was not made clear on Tuesday.

— with files from The Canadian Press