Trial dates set in wrongful dismissal suit of fired senior TRU executive

Photo: File Photo

An ousted senior administrator at Thompson Rivers University will get his day in court — it just won't be until next year.

Larry Phillips, the former associate vice-president in charge of human resources at TRU, is suing the university and president Brett Fairbairn alleging breach of contract, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, breach of privacy and breach of the Workers Compensation Act.

Trial dates have now been set. The matter will be heard in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver the week of Feb. 9, 2026.

Phillips was one of two senior administrators named in a whistleblower complaint made to the university’s board of governors in 2021. He was fired that December by Fairbairn, who said the termination had nothing to do with the complaints.

An independent investigation costing more than $1 million eventually substantiated 10 of the 33 allegations made against Phillips. The report can be read online.

Substantiated allegations against Phillips included making inappropriate comments about female staff, making anti-Indigenous comments and breaching TRU's policy regarding sexual and personal harassment.

His lawsuit was filed in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver in 2023, accusing TRU and Fairbairn of bungling the complaint process, the investigation and his termination.

In a statement provided to Castanet by his lawyer, Phillips said he regrets having been "forced" to bring the lawsuit against TRU.

"The manner in which Mr. Phillips was treated by TRU and by President Fairbairn with respect to the complaint and investigation process, the timing and manner of his termination and TRU’s treatment of him following his termination was callous, unfair and egregious, and has caused him significant harm," the statement said.

"TRU has refused even to pay Mr. Phillips for services he provided to the university, at its request, after the termination of his employment."

In his claim, Phillips accused TRU of “bad faith, high-handed and malicious conduct.” He is seeking damages and more than $72,000 he claims TRU owes him.

"Mr. Phillips continues to hope that TRU and the president will see fit to resolve matters with him so that he is not compelled to go to trial," said the statement.

Matt Milovick, TRU’s vice-president of administration and finance, was the other person named by whistleblowers in the 2021 complaint. None of the 22 allegations against him were substantiated and he remains employed at the university.

In 2023, Milovick filed a defamation lawsuit against the eight accusers. The trial is scheduled to begin in September.

None of the claims in either case have been proven in court.