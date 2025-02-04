Kamloops chamber, MLA say more trade with other provinces needed to help dull tariff threats

Photo: Monte Creek Winery/Facebook

Calls are growing in Kamloops for free interprovincial trade in the face of threats of steep tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump agreed to delay the punishing 25 per cent tariffs at the 11th hour on Monday, but the threat looms.

Acacia Pangilinan, executive director of the Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce, and Kamloops Centre MLA Peter Milobar have both said barriers on interprovincial trade need to be relaxed to soften the blow in the event tariffs are enacted.

“There are some very fast and easy wins out here,” Milobar said.

Milobar, who is the B.C. Conservative Party’s finance critic, said B.C.’s interprovincial trade barriers amount to the equivalent of a 23 per cent tariff on goods made in the province.

“The bulk of that could be solved by a free trade agreement with Alberta, because the farther away you go the less impact that interprovincial trade has,” Milobar said. “Where is the push to get something done with Alberta?”

Milobar also suggested the implementation of a baseline mutual recognition of regulations between provinces would help eliminate interprovincial trade barriers without having to rewrite all regulations. He said it's something Australia does with its states, and the European Union has a similar structure between member countries.

'Mitigate the economic impact'

In a news release, Pangilinan said the Kamloops chamber has consistently advocated for a reduction in barriers to interprovincial trade.

“A strong and interconnected economy benefits businesses across Canada,” Pangilinan said.

“In light of these new trade challenges [tariffs], it is crucial to address these barriers head-on and work collaboratively with government and industry partners to mitigate the economic impact on businesses in Kamloops and beyond.”

B.C. Premier David Eby announced B.C’s plan to counter the American tariff threat on Saturday. The three-point plan included the government buying more Canadian good and diversifying trade markets for products, so B.C. is less reliant on U.S. markets and customers, but stopped short of mentioning interprovincial trade specifically.

Pangilinan said U.S tariffs would pose “significant challenges” for local businesses.

“While many of our members are not trade-exposed, the tariffs proposed will have impacts for our members and our regional business community,” she said.

Pangilinan said the chamber will be meeting with elected officials to discuss the tariff impact, and host a town hall meeting on Feb. 12 for the business community to ask questions and discuss solutions.

Tariffs would be a big blow

In January, the provincial government released a preliminary assessment showing B.C. could lose $69 billion in economic activity between 2025 and 2028, along with more than 120,000 jobs, if the 25 per cent tariffs were enacted.

The government estimates also indicated 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian mineral exports alone will cost American companies over $11 billion and have a profound effect on the U.S. defence industry, energy production and manufacturing.

In 2023, 54 per cent of B.C. exports went to the United States. Wood, pulp and paper, metallic mineral and energy products combined make up approximately 67 per cent of total goods exports.

The U.S. was set to impose tariffs on Canadian imports before Trump announced a 30-day pause on Monday after two phone calls with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trump had threatened the tariffs in response to what he called Canada's failure to curb the illegal flow of people and drugs across the border.

The prime minister said he had a "good call" with Trump and talked about implementing a $1.3-billion border plan that includes helicopter patrols and commitments to appoint a "fentanyl czar," list drug cartels as terrorist entities, and launch a Canada-U.S. joint strike force to combat organized crime.

— with files from The Canadian Press