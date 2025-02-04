Police search for Kamloops man reported missing Monday

Photo: RCMP Police said Cody Frederick, 35, was last seen on Monday morning leaving Seneca Place in Westsyde.

Kamloops Mounties are hoping tips from the public will help them track down a man reported missing after driving away from a cul de sac in Westsyde.

Police said Cody Frederick, 35, was last seen on Monday morning leaving Seneca Place in a grey 2013 Mazda 3 with B.C. plate TR107E

“It is possible that Cody has driven somewhere outside of the Kamloops area,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“We are asking residents to please keep a lookout for him and to contact their nearest police department if they have information which may help locate him.”

Frederick is described as a white man standing 6-foot-6 and weighing 250 pounds. He has a bald head and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Frederick’s whereabouts can call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.