Kamloops council OKs planned Pineview development after hearing trail concerns

Photo: City of Kamloops The site of a planned development in Pineview, just south of the future Snine elementary school.

A proposed 180-unit housing development near the site of a future elementary school in Pineview Valley is one step closer to breaking ground.

After a public hearing last month, Kamloops city council adopted an Official Community Plan amendment to allow for a future multi-unit development at 1920 Copperhead Dr.

Council also voted in favour of rezoning part of the property for this proposed development. Full adoption of the zoning amendment must wait until developers register a wildfire interface covenant, and a statuary right of way so city crews can maintain access to a reservoir.

The voting took place after council heard from a number of people concerned about losing access to trail networks, in particular a trail connecting Pineview and Aberdeen.

Patricia Spencer, who submitted a letter to council on behalf of the Pineview Trails and Environmental Committee, said they want to see the development maintain “as much space as possible for people and wildlife,” including the trail.

“Pineview has already lost quite a few trails due to existing development in process,” Spencer said.

TRUE Consulting’s Gerry Melenka, who attended the public hearing on behalf of the developer, said they will continue to meet with the city through the development permit process, when they will establish the best way to ensure pedestrian connectivity through the site and plan the best rerouting of the trails.

Copper Peak Developments is looking to rezone 5.66 hectares of the 18.9-hectare property in order to build a proposed 60-unit apartment building and 120 townhouses.

The development is planned just south of the future Sníne elementary school, which is currently under construction. Council heard in December that School District 73 has been informed of the development plans.

A staff report prepared for council noted community trail users and the city’s utility operations crews had interest in maintaining connectivity through the site.

“The route to access the reservoir serving the Pineview neighbourhood crosses the private property. The existing informal trail network crosses the property in multiple locations and is noted to have a junction of multiple trails at the centre of the property,” the report said.

The report noted that as part of this development, construction of a trail network and a reservoir access road will be required, which will connect to the planned Copperhead Drive extension.

“The trail and reservoir access alignment will be determined at the development permit stage and generally connect east to west across the property,” the report said.

Eric Beach, City of Kamloops planning manager, noted staff are also considering trail connectivity as they work to update the city's parks master plan.

Coun. Mike O’Reilly said council has heard through the public hearing how important the trails are, noting the three major players — the City of Kamloops, the developer and residents — had representatives in the room.

“I think everybody wants what’s best for Pineview on that connectivity,” O’Reilly said.

"Hopefully you can continue to build the relationships that you have and ultimately have what’s best for Pineview, and the development, and the community.”