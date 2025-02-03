Downtown block to see five-hour closure due to BC Hydro work

Photo: Castanet

A five-hour closure is planned for a stretch of Third Avenue in downtown Kamloops on Tuesday due so BC Hydro crews can carry out emergency work.

In a social media post, the City of Kamloops advised drivers that Third Avenue will be fully closed between Seymour Street and Victoria Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The closure is due to “emergent work being performed by BC Hydro.”

“If possible, please avoid the area,” the city said.