Sesame Street live show making Kamloops tour stop

Photo: Sesame Street Live Round Room Live and Sesame Workshop will be bringing Sesame Street characters to Sandman Centre in June with a new live production.

Kamloops families will be on their way to where the air is sweet this summer as Sesame Street takes over Sandman Centre for a new live show.

Interactive production Sesame Street Live! Say Hello will be touring through Canada, bringing characters like Elmo, Cookie Monster and Abby Cadabby to the stage. A stop is planned in Kamloops on June 12.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 7, with pre-sales starting Tuesday.

“We are overjoyed and honoured to be collaborating with Sesame Workshop to bring a brand new tour of Sesame Street Live to stages across Canada,” said Stephen Shaw, founder and co-president of show producer Round Room Live.

Shaw said the show runner is thrilled to bring beloved characters to audiences with “an interactive musical adventure that will create memorable experiences for families of all ages.”

Show tickets can be purchased through ticketmaster.ca.