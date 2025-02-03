Winter weather in Lower Mainland could cause delays at Kamloops Airport

Photo: Castanet

Snow flying in the Lower Mainland could impact flights in and out of Kamloops Airport on Monday.

Vancouver International Airport is warning travellers about the possibility of snowfall impacting flights. Any delays or cancellations there could be felt at Fulton Field.

“Weather in Vancouver may impact flights to and from Kamloops,” Kamloops Airport said in a post on social media.

“Please check your flight status before heading to Kamloops Airport and contact your airline directly with any questions.”

Flights in and out of Fulton Field can be checked here.