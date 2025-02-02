Blazers can't hang on against first-place Silvertips, fall 5-4 in overtime

Photo: Kamloops Blazers

A 46-save performance from Logan Edmonstone was not enough for the Kamloops Blazers on Sunday in Everett, where they were beaten 5-4 in overtime by the WHL-leading Silvertips.

Vit Vahejsky, Jordan Keller (2) and Josh Kelly scored for the Blazers. Caine Hilke, Dominik Rymon, Rylan Pearce, Lukas Kaplan and Tarin Smith scored for the Silvertips.

The Blazers led 2-0 early in the second, when Everett scored three in a seven-minute span to jump in front.

Kamloops tied it up before the end of the second period and the teams exchanged goals in the third. Smith scored the winner at 3:52 of overtime — a goal assisted by former Blazers goalie Jesse Sanche.

Edmonstone stopped 46 of 51 Everett shots in net for the Blazers. Sanche defeated his old team, making 28 saves on 32 shots to earn the win for the ‘Tips.

Announced attendance at Angel of the Winds Arena was 4,893.

The loss was the second in back-to-back nights for the Blazers, who are now 18-26-4-0 on the season and eighth in the WHL’s Western Conference.

Everett improves to 36-8-4-3 with the win, extending their lead atop the WHL standings to eight points over the second-place Medicine Hat Tigers. They were also ranked second in the most recent CHL Top 10 rankings.

The Blazers are back in action on Friday, when the Silvertips pay a visit to Sandman Centre. Puck drop is 7 p.m.