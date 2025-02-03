Chamber of Commerce says meeting planned to discuss local response to trade crisis

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops business leaders will meet early this week to discuss the potential local ramifications of the trade dispute that erupted over the weekend between Canada and the U.S. — and what might be done in response.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday confirmed 25 per cent tariffs would be imposed against all goods imported from Canada effective Tuesday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded with matching 25 per cent tariffs against $155 billion worth of American goods, including alcohol, furniture and natural resources.

Locally, Acacia Pangilinan, executive director of the Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce, said meetings are planned for early this week to discuss the issue.

She said she expects to have information to share in the coming days about a localized response.

Reaction swift from business

Business associations on both sides of the border are sounding the alarm over the potential impacts of the tariffs.

Canadian Chamber of Commerce president Candace Laing says the incoming tariffs are "profoundly disturbing" and will drastically increase the cost of everything for everyone, hurting families, communities and businesses.

The Canadian Chamber has estimated that a 25-per-cent tariff across the board could cost Canadian households an average of $1,900 per year.

"Our supply chains are so deeply integrated that you can’t unwind them overnight," Laing said in a statement.

"They are integrated not simply because we get along as neighbours, but because it makes sense financially for businesses and consumers on both sides of the border."

U.S. Chamber of Commerce senior vice president John Murphy said Trump's tariffs are unprecedented, will upend supply chains and will only raise prices for American families.

Trump signed executive orders Saturday evening to hit America's closest neighbour with damaging duties of 10 per cent on energy and 25 per cent on everything else.

Canada's initial $30-billion response takes effect Tuesday, when the U.S. tariffs are applied.

In three weeks, Ottawa plans to add another $125 billion in tariffs on hundreds of other U.S. goods after consulting with industry.

It says the second list will include products such as cars, trucks, buses, steel and aluminum, aerospace products, and fruits and vegetables.

— with files from The Canadian Press