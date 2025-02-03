Forecast calls for plummeting temperatures, easing up by the weekend

Cindy White

A cold snap has caused the mercury to plummet in the Kamloops area, but daytime highs are expected to return to normal by the weekend.

Monday will be mainly cloudy with a high of -10 C during the day, and winds are anticipated to gust up to 50 km/h. Temperatures will feel like -22 C with the wind chill. Monday night will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a low of -13 C.

Tuesday will see cloudy skies and a high of -10 C. Temperatures will dip to a low of -13 C during the night.

Skies will begin to clear by Wednesday and temperatures are expected to peak at -7 C. A low of of -17 C is forecast Wednesday night.

Sunny skies are expected on Thursday with a daytime high of -7 C. Cloudy periods are anticipated during the night with a low of -11 C.

A mix of sun and cloud is in the forecast on Friday when temperatures will begin to rise again to a high of -3 C. Cloudy periods can be expected Friday night with a low of -9 C.

Highs will be around -2 C over the weekend as skies continue to see a mix of sun and cloud.