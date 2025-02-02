Mounties continue probe into teen found murdered in parking lot

Photo: KTW file photo Memorial flowers were laid near where the body of Juraj Dhinsa was found deceased on Jan. 29, 2022.

It’s been three years since a Kamloops high school student was found slain in a parking lot outside a church, and Mounties appear no closer to solving the case.

Juraj Dhinsa, an 18-year-old Sa-Hali secondary student, was found dead on the morning of Jan. 29, 2022, in a parking lot outside St. Joseph's Church and Cemetery on Chilcotin Road on the Tk'emlups reserve.

Police said at the time he was located with "obvious injuries" that caused his death. The would not say whether they believed he was killed in the parking lot or someplace else.

“The investigation remains active and ongoing. There are no updates being released at this time,” RCMP Cpl. James Grandy confirmed told Castanet Kamloops via email.

The cause of Dhinsa’s death has not been released publicly.

A worker at a nearby office said at the time that police seized the building's security footage and said no criminal activity could be seen in the video.

Evidence gathered by police at the scene linked Dhinsa to a black Honda Accord, which was found more than 20 kilometres away from the crime scene, parked along Dallas Drive near Lafarge Road just before 1 p.m. the same day he was found dead.

Anyone with information or footage that may help advance the investigation is asked to call the police information line at 1-877-987-8477.