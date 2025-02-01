Fourth quarter stats show continued drop in passengers using YKA

Photo: Contributed

The Kamloops Airport continues to chase pre-pandemic traveller numbers, and the stats show YKA didn't stick the landing to end 2024.

The airport over the last two years remains at about 50,000 fewer passengers utilizing its services than there were in 2019, the year before the COVID-19 pandemic upended business for airports everywhere.

Fourth quarter statistics released by YKA show a nine per cent decrease in the number of travellers passing through the airport compared to the same time period in 2023.

In total, 76,560 people passed through the airport between October, November and December, compared to 84,218 the year before.

The holiday season of December was the biggest let down of the quarter with 26,427 travellers, compared to 30,841 in December of 2023 — a decrease of 14 per cent.

The low numbers can largely be attributed to a reduction in flight frequency to Calgary and Vancouver — the only two destinations you can get to from Fulton Field.

“Although flights are operating at or near capacity on all routes, the current frequency reductions are expected to remain in the near term with pre-pandemic services to Calgary returning in the spring,” YKA managing director Ed Ratuski said in a press release.

Overall in 2024, passenger counts at YKA were on par with 2023 — 310,507 travellers compared to 311,696 the year before.

In an effort to rebuild traveller numbers back to their pre-pandemic levels — 361,586 passengers in 2019, according to a City of Kamloops annual report — YKA says its working with businesses and the local tourism industry to create destination development opportunities to attract visitors.

“We remain optimistic these efforts will support growth to pre-pandemic levels as we work with our stakeholders in the airline, tourism and business sectors to amplify Kamloops and the surrounding area as a destination for both tourism and commerce,” Ratuski said in the press release.