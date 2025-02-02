Kamloops mayor says he'll hand over confidential report following lawsuit from B.C.'s attorney general

Photo: KTW file photo Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson says he intends to comply with an order from the attorney general to return copies of a confidential workplace report he distributed to reporters last year.

The report, which was mysteriously dropped in the mayor's mailbox, includes details of a 2023 investigation into allegations of Hamer-Jackson bullying staff members, and contains personal information about city staff.

Attorney General Niki Sharma filed a petition Thursday, seeking an order requiring Hamer-Jackson to return or destroy any copies of the report in his possession, and to name anyone who received a copy from him.

The court filing said the City of Kamloops and the attorney general have been demanding the mayor hand over the report since last April, and so far he has refused.

Since the court filing, Hamer-Jackson has told reporters he intends to comply with Sharma’s order.

Hamer-Jackson told Castanet that he will be speaking Monday with a ministry lawyer, who is sending him documents to review, and he will comply with the order “unless there is something odd in the package I’m going to receive.”

Asked why he refused to return the report when it was requested of him previously, Hamer-Jackson said there were "several reasons." He said he thought the document was public because it had already been leaked to the media in 2023.

The mayor had been asking to see the report prior to finding a copy in the mail last April. Upon receiving the document, he distributed it to various media outlets in what he described as an effort to defend himself against the report’s allegations.

The mayor continues to question why the report was not disclosed to him when it was completed by Terry Honcharuk of the Integrity Group in 2023.

The court petition, however, explains he was not provided a copy as he was considered to be in a conflict of interest.

The report, obtained independently by Kamloops This Week in August of 2023, found the mayor behaved inappropriately on a number of occasions in interactions with chief administrative officer David Trawin, then protective services director Byron McCorkell and another staff member. City council, in response, restricted his communication with those individuals, requiring a third party to be present.

The mayor claims the allegations detailed in the report are lies, but he refused to be interviewed by Honcharuk in 2023.

This isn’t the first time the province has had to intervene with Hamer-Jackson possessing sensitive documents he was not allowed to have.

In June of 2023, B.C.'s Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner opened a file looking into Hamer-Jackson's removal of personnel records from city hall.

The mayor initially refused to return the document in that instance, too, but he eventually complied — leading council to adopt strict processes around handling confidential personnel records.