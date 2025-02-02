Kamloops council to decide on earmarking $5.8M for additional River Street upgrades

Photo: City of Kamloops A Kamloops committee heard about potential upgrades to the River Street corridor on top of previously planned utility work. The budget ask will be put before council at a future date.

River Street in downtown Kamloops could see some extra improvements in the coming years if council approves an additional $5.8 million in funding for the projects.

On Thursday, council’s livability and sustainability committee heard from staff about planned and potential upgrades to the major collector road between 10th Avenue and the Yellowhead highway.

The committee directed staff to include this $5.8 million funding request as a supplemental budget item, which will be presented to council for consideration at a later date. If approved, the additional money could go towards road reconstruction, a sidewalk addition, parking lot upgrades and a drainage system on top of already-funded utility work.

Coun. Margot Middleton said she was in support of these additional improvements, noting the parks in that area are a “significant city asset,” and River Street has been heavily used to access downtown Kamloops especially since the loss of the Red Bridge.

“I think we’re going to continue, over the long term, to see increased traffic along there,” Middleton said.

Isobel Dennis, City of Kamloops utilities engineer, told the committee there are already a few projects planned for River Street, with the $9.7 million cost already included in the city’s 10-year capital plan. These projects include full-depth asphalt reclamation and upgrades to major water and sanitary sewer mains.

Dennis said staff had identified an opportunity to do some additional upgrades.

“If we’re already in this area looking at replacing some of the deep utilities, it’s a great opportunity to do some surface upgrades as well,” she said.

This would include regrading sub-grade gravel and asphalt along the entire stretch of road, adding a sidewalk along the north side of River Street, and putting in boulevard improvements like trees, irrigation and landscaping.

Asphalt would also be added to a gravel parking lot located adjacent to the road.

This option would require an additional $5.8 million in 2027. When added to the already-funded $9.7 million, the total cost of River Street upgrades would be $15.6 million.

Coun. Nancy Bepple asked if the residents who live off of River Street just east of the water treatment plant were consulted about the potential addition of a sidewalk.

Dennis said at this point, this work is quite conceptual. If it moves ahead, the city would be looking to start neighbourhood engagement on the matter.