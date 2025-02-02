Neighbourhood association looking for Pleasant Street Cemetery stories to mark 125 years

Photo: Kamloops Museum and Archives A 1914 photo of the Pleasant Street Cemetery.

The Sagebrush Neighbourhood Association is seeking stories about the Pleasant Street Cemetery and its interred residents to commemorate the 125th year of the burial place.

In a news release, the Sagebrush Neighbourhood Association said it will be hosting a celebration and commemoration of the historic cemetery on Sunday, May 25.

“There are stories behind each of the thousand or so names on gravestones in the cemetery,” the statement said.

Stories about the cemetery or the people who were buried on the property will be collected to share in the lead up to the commemorative event.

The neighbourhood association said this cemetery, located near South Kamloops secondary school, was originally established outside of town.

“Its history reflects much of the history of the city, telling stories of both the people buried there and those not, of the land and of our evolving relationships with cemeteries,” the association said.

Early Kamloops residents whose names are now displayed across the city — including Fortune, Clark, Tunstall, Stuart Wood and Beattie — are buried in this cemetery.

Stories about the cemetery can be shared with the neighbourhood association by emailing [email protected].

Details about the May celebration, which will include the Royal Canadian Legion, Kamloops Heritage Society, Kamloops Museum and Archives and other groups, will be released closer to the date.