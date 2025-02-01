Arctic air mass will cause Kamloops temperatures to plummet starting Sunday

Photo: Castanet

After a mostly mild winter, it’s time to bundle up.

That’s the word from Environment Canada, with the forecast calling for an arctic air mass to roll in and cause Kamloops-area temperatures to plummet.

“The cold will start to seep in on Saturday night,” Derek Lee, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, told Castanet.

“We have -6 C in the forecast for Sunday, and then Sunday night and onwards we can definitely expect to see the nighttime temperatures get down to the double digits in the negative, and that should be the trend for most of next week.”

Lows of -13 C are in the forecast for Sunday night and Tuesday night.

'Staying in the negative'

Lee said Kamloops will spend some time in the deep freeze in the coming days.

“We are staying in the negative — no more days above 0 C for a while starting Sunday onward,” he said.

“Temperatures are definitely going to be below freezing for much of next week, but the Monday-Tuesday period looks to be the coldest right now.”

After that, there will be some relief. But Lee said it’s still not clear when the mercury will climb back into positive territory.

“With the sun being back in the forecast by Wednesday, the daytime highs may creep up to -5 C or -4 C, but the nighttime lows could still be cold,” he said.

Nothing like last January

While it will be chilly, Lee said the cold snap has nothing on the system that hit the region around this time last year, plunging daytime highs below -20 C.

“We will be maybe around five to seven degrees below normal, so it’s not super cold,” he said.

“It’s not really comparable to the extreme cold we had last winter, but hitting -10 C and a little bit lower than that is typically what we get with a true arctic air mass.”

According to Environment Canada data, the coldest temperature recorded so far this winter in Kamloops is -12 C on Jan. 20.

Normals for Kamloops for this time of year are highs of 1 C and lows of -6 C.