Kamloops youth involved in climate-related projects identified for grant funding

Photo: KTW file photo.

A dozen climate-related projects are set to receive grant funding from the City of Kamloops — half of which are initiatives involving or benefiting local youth.

The recipients of the 2025 Climate Action Grants were reviewed during a committee meeting Thursday. The list of successful applicants will go before council for final approval at a future date.

This grant program provides funding for projects that bolster resilience to climate change, benefit the local ecosystem, foster community wellness and support goals laid out in the city’s Community Climate Action Plan.

“It’s really heartening that half the applications are directly connected to children and youth,” said Coun. Nancy Bepple.

“Dallas elementary for instance, Westmount elementary, the Youth of Kamloops Climate Action Network — that’s six out of the 12 are directly connected to youth. That’s fantastic.”

Glen Cheetham, the city’s climate and sustainability manager, said $20,000 is available for this grant program each year.

Last year, grant funding supported 16 approved projects, including the establishment of a recycling and composting program at Westmount elementary.

Cheetham said this waste diversion program has “very impressively” achieved a 95 per cent diversion rate — which technically gives the school a zero waste rating.

“They produce only one garbage bag of waste per day, and apparently this is a tremendous change from the past — and so that’s been a really impressive effort of the students and the teaching staff,” he said.

For 2025, a total of $19,805 has been earmarked for 12 projects. Applicants could ask for up to $2,000 for their projects.

The list of successful applicants includes four schools. Dallas elementary requested funding for a bike safety training program for kids in kindergarten through Grade 2, and Westmount elementary wanted funds for a school garden project featuring produce and native plants.

South Kamloops secondary school’s green club requested funding for a tree planting project, and SD73’s Henry Grube Education Centre plans to host climate action and emergency preparedness workshops for Grade 6 and 7 students.

NatureKids BC applied for funding to put on six family-friendly discover nature events, while Be The Change Earth Alliance Society plans to host workshops for kids aged six to 18 about navigating climate anxiety.

Youth of Kamloops Climate Action Network asked for money to support a community forest project.

Other successful applicants include Transition Kamloops Repair Cafe, Propel Us Carshare Co-Op, the Sagebrush Neighbourhood Association, Thompson Rivers University’s faculty of science, and the Kamloops Food Policy Council.

Approved applicants must commit to completing their projects within a year, and are required to submit a summary report.