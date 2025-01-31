Two centimetres of snow expected in Kamloops by Saturday morning, more on Coquihalla Highway

Photo: KTW file

Snow is in the forecast for Kamloops, with two centimetres expected to fall on the valley bottom by Saturday morning.

Environment Canada meteorologist Derek Lee told Castanet it’s expected to start flying on Friday night, picking up after midnight.

“Snow should be ending by the morning, and then we continue to have a chance of flurries for Sunday and into Monday,” Lee said.

More snow is expected to fall on Kamloops-area highways.

“From Merritt to Kamloops on the Coquihalla, we’re looking at two to four centimetres on Friday night and then another two to four centimetres for Saturday,” Lee said.

A lot more snow is in the forecast for areas closer to the coast. Lee said the Coquihalla near Hope, where a winter storm warning is in effect, could see as much as 30 centimetres.