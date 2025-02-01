Voters go to the polls soon to choose mayors in Barriere, Sun Peaks

Photo: KTW file photo

A pair of byelections will see new mayors chosen this spring in two Kamloops-area communities.

Barriere residents go to the polls in a month, on March 1, to elect a new mayor to replace Ward Stamer, who resigned after he was elected MLA of Kamloops-North Thompson in October.

Meanwhile, Village of Sun Peaks residents will elect the resort municipality’s second-ever mayor on April 5.

The new mayor of the community will replace Al Raine, who was first elected in 2010 as the inaugural mayor of Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality after its incorporation. Raine, who had ALS, resigned on Dec. 14 and died hours later.

Any Sun Peaks councillors hoping to replace Raine have until Feb. 4 to resign. The nomination period for potential candidates begins Feb. 18.

In Barriere, the nomination deadline has passed and the deadline to withdraw was Friday. The official list of names that will appear on that ballot will be made public on Monday.

At the moment, nominees Bill Humphreys and Rob Kerslake, a Barriere councillor and acting mayor, are in the running to replace Stamer.

Because Kerslake has resigned, the Barriere byelection will also fill one council seat vacancy. Four candidates are in the running for that — Stephen Boylan, Alan Fortin, Bob George and Brody Mosdell.

Advance voting in the Barriere byelection will be held on Feb. 15 and Feb. 19.