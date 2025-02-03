Two years in prison for rapist who confessed because it was 'the right thing to do'

Photo: KTW file

A Kamloops-area man who went out of his way to confess to raping his ex-girlfriend, a crime that was not on the radar of police until he told them, has been ordered to spend two years in prison.

The 33-year-old man cannot be named under a court-ordered ban put in place to protect the identity of his victim. He was sentenced in B.C. Supreme Court on Friday after earlier pleading guilty to one count of sexual assault and two unrelated charges of assault causing bodily harm.

Court heard the man was in custody on Aug. 25, 2020, when he made it known he had something he wanted to confess. Corrections officials put him in touch with Mounties in the small Kamloops-area community where the offence took place, and he told them he held down and raped his then-girlfriend while she was crying in February of 2014.

“When police asked why he wanted to confess, [he] said he felt it was the right thing to do,” Crown prosecutor Ben Martin said in court.

Police tracked down the woman, who provided a statement confirming the man’s confession. Charges were eventually laid.

Attacked another woman, son

The assault causing bodily harm charges stem from an incident on April 15, 2023, in which the man attacked his girlfriend, a different woman than the 2014 rape victim, and her 15-year-old son, punching them both in the head.

The woman was left with a cut on her face and the teen suffered a chipped tooth.

The man’s upbringing was described as traumatic, and he began drinking at 12. He was the victim of a serious assault two years ago that left him with a brain injury.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Wendy Baker went along with a joint submission for a sentence of two years less a day in prison, followed by two years of probation. Once he’s given credit for time served, he has about 15 months left on his sentence.

The man was also ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database.