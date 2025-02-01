Kamloops council to decide on $8.3 million funding boost for Schubert Drive improvements

Photo: Castanet Rivers Trail along Schubert Drive in North Kamloops.

A Kamloops city council committee has endorsed a plan to add $8.3 million to an existing budget for Schubert Drive upgrades — extra funding that would pay for lighting and other Rivers Trail improvements.

During a Thursday meeting, council’s livability and sustainability select committee decided unanimously to have staff include this proposal for consideration as a supplemental budget item. Council will decide whether to approve the funding increase at a later date.

Committee members were presented with three options for Schubert Drive improvement plans, suggested by city staff after a study of the 3.2 kilometre stretch between Beach Avenue and Halston Avenue.

Coun. Margot Middleton said she was in favour of the third option, which would increase the existing $10.8 million budget by $8.3 million for a total spend of about $19 million.

Middleton said this was the only option of the three which allowed for lighting installation, something she felt was an important safety improvement for the North Shore neighbourhood.

“I’d hate to see us spend $11 million and not really end up with anything substantially different and or safer than what’s there now,” she said.

“I’d be inclined to lean towards Option 3 and try and get a better pathway and a better community on Schubert Drive by spending that money.”

During Thursday’s meeting, Michael Schaad, City of Kamloops utilities engineer, said the fully-funded $10.8 million budget, already included in the city’s 10-year capital plan, would go towards a water main replacement, some road reconstruction and Schubert dike upgrades.

Schaad said there are some parts of the dike that aren’t up to standard, and the plan is to raise the dike in some areas which will result in fresh asphalt for sections of the Rivers Trail multi-use path. The committee’s first option was to stay the course with this plan, which wouldn’t require any additional money.

The second option, which was recommended by staff, would add $500,000 to the budget to reconstruct the remaining sections of Rivers Trail that wouldn’t be redone after the dike upgrades.

“At the end of the day, we’ll end up with a Rivers Trail from Beach Avenue to the Halston that is fully reconstructed and in good condition,” Schaad said, noting the heavily-used path is cracking and tree roots are heaving the asphalt.

The third option, which was ultimately chosen by the committee, would see additional funding put toward major Rivers Trail and Schubert Drive improvements.

This would involve adding a barrier curb to the west side of Schubert Drive, allowing the road to be shifted 1.5 metres closer to BC Hydro’s poles. This would help standardize the width of the road, and would free up space to add better concrete safety barriers, street lighting where possible, or increase the width of the path.

Middleton had asked if it was possible to include lighting to the first or second option.

Schaad said with the current road layout, there isn’t enough space to add lights — this could only be done after the work to shift the road to the west. He noted staff hadn’t recommended Option 3 because even with these proposed changes, lighting could only be added “sporadically” along Schubert, in the areas with adequate road width.

Middleton said she understands considerations about budget, but noted residents in that area have brought forward community safety-related complaints and didn’t think it was right to upgrade the path without measures that would help mitigate these issues.