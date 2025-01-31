'Fretting a lot about it'; Kamloops businesses brace for impact of Trump's tariffs

Photo: KTW file Mike Miltimore, owner of Lee's Music and Riversong Guitars

The 25-per-cent tariffs set to take effect Saturday on all Canadian imports to the U.S. have Mike Miltimore terrified for the future of his business.

The Kamloops businessman, who operates Lee’s Music and the award-winning Riversong Guitars, said he does a lot of business south of the border — about half of Lee’s sales and a third of Riversong's are to buyers in the U.S.

“I’ve been fretting a lot about it because a lot of what we do is in the States,” Miltimore told Castanet on Friday.

“We’ve got a new distributor that we've been really investing in heavily, and I just got back from our big trade show in California.”

The White House confirmed on Friday that the tariffs would kick in on Saturday. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his U.S.-Canada cabinet committee have been meeting for two hours to discuss a response.

Canadian politicians and business groups are making a final push Friday in hopes of avoiding or mitigating the move and the economic uncertainty that would follow.

'There will be impacts'

Jim Anderson, executive director of Venture Kamloops, told Castanet on Thursday the concern he is hearing from local businesses is about the impact the tariffs might have on the cost of goods.

"We're just not clear," he said. "There will be impacts, no question."

Trump’s tariffs mean consumers in America will pay 25 per cent more for anything that comes from Canada.

Miltimore said the U.S. is the biggest consumer of guitars in the world, and Riversong has been growing its business in that market, but a 25 per cent tariff on guitars would make his business less competitive in the U.S.

“Our plans of moving and growing in the future, in the United States, was a huge part of our future growth, and now if these taxes come in we'll have to really rethink that a little bit,” Miltimore said.

He said it would be complicated and costly to set up shop in the U.S. to avoid tariffs, as Trump has suggested, and he is not considering such a move.

In the face of the looming tariffs, Miltimore said he’s looking to invest in other markets to become less reliant on the U.S.

“One of the ways that we're doing that is by looking to new distribution models in Europe, the Middle East and in Australia right now,” he said.

“That's really what we're looking to do is diversify our markets so we're not leaning on the U.S. as much and really try to make our markets in Canada much stronger.”

Miltimore said if the Canadian government imposes retaliatory 25 per cent tariffs U.S. guitars and uses those tariff dollars to support the Canadian guitar industry, that could help businesses like his grow and become more competitive in their home market.

He said he’s been working hard to reduce costs and increase efficiencies the last five years, and he remains hopeful he’ll be able to weather the coming storm.

— with files from the Canadian Press