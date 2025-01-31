Kamloops Mounties seek information to further North Shore arson investigation

Photo: RCMP Kamloops Mounties have released images of two people in connection with an arson investigation.

Kamloops Mounties are asking the public to help identify two people captured on security cameras after a suspicious fire damaged a North Shore building earlier this month.

In a news release, RCMP said just before 8 a.m. on Jan. 3, officers were called to the 200-block of Briar Avenue, where someone had lit a fire next to a building entrance.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said investigators determined three people were present at the time.

“Police have identified one of the three people captured on security footage, and are releasing images of the remaining two in hopes that someone will recognize them and contact us to help further the investigation,” she said.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.