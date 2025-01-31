Province gives Merritt millions to construct flood mitigation infrastructure

Photo: The Canadian Press A collapsed section of bridge destroyed by severe flooding is seen in Merritt, B.C., in an aerial view from a Canadian Forces reconnaissance flight on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Nearly $5 million is coming to the City of Merritt from the province to assist the municipality in its flood mitigation plan.

Victoria on Thursday announced more than $19 million in Community Emergency Preparedness Fund grants, including $4.85 million for Merritt — most of which will go toward the construction of an overland water pump station on Voght Street.

Merritt was hit by devastating flooding following an atmospheric river event that started on Nov. 14, 2021, when the Coldwater River surged, destroying flood warning systems and sike infrastructure, flooding about 800 properties in low-lying areas of the city. More than 7,000 residents were forced to flee their homes.

The city said the Voght Street pump station is critical to manage water levels during extreme weather events. The pump station will allow for efficient water flow during such conditions, which will reduce the overall flooding risk.

"This funding is a critical step for Merritt as we continue to strengthen our community’s resilience to disasters and adapt to a changing climate,” Merritt Mayor Mike Goetz said.

Goetz said the province has stepped up to help Merritt repeatedly since the flood.

“The provincial government has been very fair to us,” he said. “Without the provincial help, that bridge would not be repaired. There wouldn’t be people living in those homes over there [Diamondvale Trailer Park] and that dike wouldn’t be repaired.”

Goetz and Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP Dan Albas are still seeking funding from the federal government.

Albas will be advocating in the next session of Parliament for Princeton and Merritt to receive funding from the federal Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund, which recently had $1.3 billion added to it.

"We’re going to have natural disasters for as long as we’re going to be on this earth,” Goetz said.

"It’s time for the federal government to kick in and do your fair share, and that’s what we want.”