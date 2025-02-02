Ronald Macdonald House Family Room to open doors in 12 weeks

Photo: Ronald Macdonald House A 3D floor plan of the Kamloops Ronald Macdonald House Family Room that is expected to open this spring

A new $1-million Ronald McDonald House Family Room inside Royal Inland Hospital is now expected to open sometime this spring.

The 1,100-square-foot facility will be the second of its kind in B.C., putting RIH on a short list with Surrey Memorial Hospital. It will be located on the hospital's pediatric floor in the Gaglardi Tower.

“It’s going to have a welcome reception as families come in, a large kitchen, there’s space for families to dine, there’s a small play area, for siblings or patients to use, there’s a large living room, a TV and a computer work station,” said Stephanie Mosher, Ronald McDonald House B.C.'s vice-president of philanthropy.

“It’s a place just out of that hospital setting that doesn’t feel clinical. It’s a haven out of that sort of busy day-to-day hectic and worrisome place for families when they have a child that needs medical treatment.”

Laundry facilities and a spare bedroom will also be on site.

Still months away

Mosher said she was recently given a tour of the site.

“I’m up in Kamloops right now and I had the opportunity to meet with the foundation and some of our donors [to] do a walkthrough. It looks like we’re about twelve weeks away from completion, which is really exciting."

Plans for the Kamloops family room have been in the works since 2019 and the space was previously projected to be operating by the middle of 2024. Those plans were pushed late last year.

In 2024, Vancouver’s RMH at the Vancouver Children’s Hospital saw 28 per cent of its attendees, 175 families, come from the Interior region.

“It shows the need to continue to grow and expand around the province, and Kamloops is a fantastic community to do that in,” Mosher said.

The most visits from an Interior family in 2024 to the Vancouver RMH was 11, and the longest consecutive stay was 365 days.

Families will not have to pay to use the family room, which is expected to cost about $100,000 per year to keep open.

Build a fort, help a kid

One way that RMH raises funds for its projects is through fundraising initiatives like the Fort-A-Thon that they’re rolling out for the first time this Family Day.

“Lots of organizations do walk-a-thons, run-a-thons, bike-a-thons and so in true Ronald McDonald House fashion, we’re a home-away-from-home — we’re asking families to build a fort in support of us,” Mosher said.

Families or individuals who participate and build forts can then seek donations from friends and families to go toward RMH.

Participants are encouraged to share their fort on social media and creative fundraising challenges will be offered during Fort-A-Thon to spread awareness.

“It’s that hope and that fun that RMH has, and gathering your cushions and blankets is a lot different than heading out with your running shoes and running a marathon,” Mosher said.

RMH is hoping to include workers, as well, asking them to decorate their cubicles in a similar fashion.

Fort-A-Thon fundraising starts in early February with the fort-building portion taking place the week of Family Day, between Feb. 10 and Feb. 16. Donations can be collected for the entire month.

Donations and registrations for Fort-A-Thon can be made through the Ronald McDonald House website.