Regional applications for the 2025 Art Exposed exhibition now open

Photo: Kamloops Art Council The application for the upcoming Art Exposed exhibition closes Feb. 15

Local artists from all over the Thompson-Nicola Regional District are invited to submit their work for what is being billed as one of the biggest exhibitions of the year.

Applications to participate in Art Exposed are open until Feb.15, with the annual exhibition running from March 7 to March 15, hosted by the Kamloops Arts Council.

“Art Exposed offers community artists a chance to share their work in a professional setting, gain exposure and receive valuable feedback, taking their careers to the next level,” reads a news release from organizers.

Submissions are limited to the first 250 pieces, and each artist can submit a maximum of two entries. Any 2D or 3D art ranging from paintings to textiles created in the last 18 months is eligible.

Three jurors will be on site to judge and view the artwork with various prizes up for grabs.

Prices to register range from $15 to $35 for the first original art piece, depending on the age and membership status of the artist.

For more details on the exhibition or to apply, click here.