Prescribed burns aim to reduce wildfire risk in Kamloops wildland urban interface areas

The City of Kamloops' FireSmart liaison says prescribed burns planned for Kamloops this spring are intended to reduce wildfire risk and carve out a "defensible space" for firefighters where homes and the natural environment intersect.

A 17-hectare burn is planned in Peterson Creek Nature Park, an eight-hectare burn in Rose Hill Park, and a 10-hectare burn in a publicly owned area of the Lac Du Bois grasslands. Some of the areas targeted are immediately adjacent to homes in Upper Sahali and Batchelor Heights.

Kathleen Cahoon said the goal of the controlled burns is to reduce wildfire risk and restore ecosystems in the wildland urban interface areas.

“Those areas have a higher level of threat for when wildfires come through. So doing the proactive work now minimizes the risk if a wildfire was to come,” she said.

She said Peterson Creek and Lac Du Bois areas in particular have a lot of overgrown sagebrush, a plant that tends to cast embers and burns at a high intensity. The goal is to remove the sagebrush slowly, with small sections of controlled burns.

“If a wildfire was to occur in the future and approach these areas that we have treated with fire, it will come into more of a grassland with the removal of the sagebrush,” Cahoon said.

“The intensity is not as high, as well as it's giving defensible space for crews like BC Wildfire, as well as KFR, to be able to protect that area.”

No such burns 'for a while'

Representatives from the City of Kamloops and the BC Wildfire Service were at Sandman Centre on Thursday for an open house event about the prescribed burn plans. About 40 people attended to ask questions and learn more about the projects.

Cahoon said to her knowledge, there hasn’t been this type of prescribed burning in Kamloops’ interface areas “for a while,” but such work is important, especially as wildfire seasons are getting longer and bringing more intense fires.

She said event attendees were curious about the work, and largely positive.

“I think after these projects, hopefully there will be more buy in and we can do some wildfire risk reduction work, whether it's through prescribed fire or not,” she said.

Nicole Bonnett, BC Wildfire Service fire information officer for the Kamloops Fire Centre, said the prescribed burn plans account for the type of fire that’s needed to achieve their objectives, including the rate of spread, flame length, and intensity.

Temperature, wind, topography, mop up and extinguishment procedures, and crew size are also carefully considered.

“There's a significant amount of planning that goes into it. And I do think that's that's really important to stress for people so they understand that there's a lot of time and effort and thought that goes into sort of all layers of the planning,” Bonnett said.

The prescribed burns are anticipated to take place between March and April.

"It's not going to necessarily eliminate the chance for a fire to start, but if a fire were to come into that area where fuel reduction work has occurred, it's going to decrease the intensity and the severity of the fire," Bonnett said.

"For responders, be that BC Wildfire or Kamloops Fire Rescue, it makes it easier and safer for those crews to get into those tighter spaces and defend the homes."

Cahoon said wildfire risk reduction is a joint effort between the city and residents.

“There's a lot that people can do at home to minimize the risk and create a more defensible space for firefighters to come in if there was a wildfire in the area, but taking steps like this is absolutely vital,” she said.

For more information on this year’s planned prescribed burns, visit the City of Kamloops website.