Tk'emlups eyes options for major renovation, redesign of Kamloops Indian Residential School building

Photo: Michael Potestio The Tk'emlups band has numerous renovations and design options for members to consider for the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Dozens of people attended an open house Thursday to learn about three concept plans the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc band has for the former Kamloops Indian Residential School building.

Among the changes considered in the redesigns are new floor space, new stairs and the addition of elevators.

Known today as the Chief Louis Centre, and headquarters of band administration, the historic facility is in need of major repairs and renovations.

“In order to preserve the building and remove the risk of it becoming unusable, this rehabilitation project will bring it up to modern standards and make it safe, healthy and accessible,” the band wrote on its website.

Last year the band council and an advisory committee put out a survey to members asking thoughts and ideas for rehabilitating the building.

On Wednesday and Thursday this week, the band presented three concepts for band-member feedback on the future of the facility.

The three concepts show varying levels of renovations to the existing building, and were presented on posters to those attending the meeting in the assembly hall within the Chief Louis Centre itself.

Teardown not an option

None of the concepts presented appear to show a complete teardown of the building. The band asked Castanet not to publish any photos of the plans.

The feedback sessions helped take the band's temperature on redesign options of the Chief Louis Centre, said Noah Sunga, project manager with Senaltek Architecture, the lead consultant on the redesign.

“We're still in the concept design phase, just getting an idea of how much change would be palatable,” Sunga said, describing the three concepts as “high level.”

He said the feedback he heard so far was generally positive and people seemed to just be happy there would be change and investment made at Chief Louis Centre.

Each design option showed differing ratings for safety and accessibility, connectivity, preservation and leasability going forward.

Option one is considered to have a high degree of preservation, a high amount of safety and accessibility changes, low levels of feasibility and low levels of connectivity.

Option two would have high amounts of safety, accessibility and connectivity upgrades, but lesser ratings for feasibility and preservation of the building's history.

Option three showed high levels of feasibility, connectivity and safety upgrades, but a low amount of preservation.

Following the feedback sessions, the band plans to spend the spring of 2025 working on design development for the renovation, which it expects to complete by 2027, according to information on the band’s website.

Numerous projects

Sunga said information about the project included on the band’s website walks through the base level renovations that will be undertaken regardless of the design concept Tk’emlúps implements.

Those projects are broken down online based on safety, increasing accessibility, addressing building performance issues, reconstructing its energy supply and preserving its heritage.

Safety-based projects in the building include a HVAC retrofit, removing asphalt mastic and asbestos to eliminate exposure to carcinogenic substances, encapsulating or replacing lead paint to prevent lead poisoning and providing clean, potable water through plumbing upgrades.

Accessibility changes include installing elevators, linking the west, central and east wings to improve access to spaces throughout the building and designing new barrier-free entrances along the north side of the building.

Other work will include upgrades to windows, the roof and insulation.

Preservation work, too

To preserve the building's history, the band plans on salvaging interior craftsman finishes such as pressed tin ceilings, wood doors, sidelights, transoms and railings, and maintaining the appearance of the south, west and east exterior facades.

It will also involve preserving or restoring spaces with high cultural sensitivity such as, the former boys’ dormitory, the former basement level laundry room and boiler rooms for commemorative uses.

The Kamloops Indian Residential School operated between 1890 and 1969, when the federal government assumed control and ran the facility as a day school for another nine years.

The band has said it is still conducting a confidential investigation following the 2021 discovery of hundreds of underground anomalies near the former school that are believed to be unmarked graves.

The band sought feedback on redesign options last summer. For more information about the rehabilitation project, click here.