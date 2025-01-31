Two Kamloops men facing serious drug-trafficking charges ordered straight to trial

Photo: RCMP Cameron Cole and Shane Cameron

Two Kamloops men facing serious drug-trafficking charges stemming from a raid in which police say they seized three kilograms of fentanyl will be heading straight to trial in B.C. Supreme Court, a judge has ruled.

Cameron Cole, 41, and Shane Cameron, 45, are facing one count each of possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking and possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking, as well as four alleged firearms offences. Cameron faces an additional charge of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

The charges stem from a police raid at a home on Stagecoach Drive in Batchelor Heights in May of 2023. At the time, police said they seized guns, vehicles, cash and more than four kilograms of suspected illegal drugs — three kilograms of fentanyl, one kilogram of cocaine and 550 grams of meth.

In court on Thursday, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Brad Smith granted an application from the federal Crown for a direct indictment in the case.

Direct indictment is a special legal power available to prosecutors that can send charges directly to trial. It requires high-level government approval and is typically only used in complex cases.

Both men well known to police

Cole, a convicted drug trafficker, is one of two men said by police to be at the centre of a conflict between rival groups of dealers. Last spring, police issued a rare public warning following a series of arsons and shootings connected to the dispute.

He also faced serious charges in 2018. They were dropped by the Crown before they could be tested in court.

Cameron was one of three men jailed in relation to a grisly gang-related mutilation in 2018 in which a man labelled a snitch had the word “rat” carved into his chest and whiskers cut into his face.

He pleaded guilty in that case to charges of aggravated assault and intimidation of a justice system participant and was sentenced to more than 36 months in prison.

A court-ordered ban prevents the publication of Cole’s next court date. The ban was ordered last spring, at the height of the gang conflict.

Cole was the subject of a failed hit in July, when he was ambushed by gunmen in a North Kamloops parking lot.

Neither Cole nor Cameron were present for Thursday’s hearing. Neither man is in custody.