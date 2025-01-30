Attorney General files B.C. Supreme Court petition against Kamloops mayor over confidential report

Photo: KTW file photo. Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson.

The attorney general of B.C. is taking Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson to court, seeking an order to have him return his copies of a confidential workplace report — a document he distributed to reporters after it was mysteriously dropped in his mailbox last spring.

The report includes details of a 2023 investigation into allegations of workplace bullying on the part of Hamer-Jackson. It contains personal information about city staff.

The attorney general's petition, filed on Thursday, seeks an order requiring Hamer-Jackson to return all copies of the report in his possession or control, to permanently delete any electronic copies he has, and to name anyone who received a copy of the report from him.

Attorney General Niki Sharma is also seeking legal costs to be covered by Hamer-Jackson.

According to the petition, since April 2024, when Hamer-Jackson announced to reporters that he received the confidential report, the City of Kamloops and the attorney general have demanded Hamer-Jackson return or destroy any copies in his possession — but to no avail.

“To date, the mayor has not done so,” the petition said.

“The mayor continues to inform the media his intention to use the report for various purposes in the future.”

The court document said the confidential workplace report contains personal details, such as the names of everyone interviewed for the investigation — including those who complained about Hamer-Jackson’s conduct.

The report also includes details of personal interactions and employment histories.

The petition said under privacy legislation, the City of Kamloops and public officials are obligated to protect personal information, and the details in the confidential report can “easily" be deemed protected personal information.

“The city maintains its solicitor-client privilege and in-camera confidentiality over the report,” the document reads.

According to the court filing, the city received the report in a closed council meeting. Councillors were provided an electronic copy of the report with security features to prevent it from being printed, saved or shared.

The mayor wasn’t provided with a copy, as he was considered to be in a conflict of interest.

The petition said while the city’s collection of this information was lawful, “the mayor’s possession of the report is not.”

The court document also noted under FOIPPA, an officer of a public body isn’t allowed to collect, use or disclose personal information except under specific circumstances — which doesn’t include the mayor’s intention “to use the report and the personal information therein for purposes of ‘clearing his name.’”

“Even if the mayor was entitled to possess the report, which he is not, he still could not use or disseminate it without offending the Community Charter,” the court document said.

“Section 117 requires the mayor, as a council member, to keep in confidence any record held in confidence by the municipality, and any information considered in any part of a council meeting that was lawfully closed to the public.”

The petition’s claims have not yet been tested in court.

Hamer-Jackson, who is presently embroiled in three other court cases, has three weeks to file his reply.