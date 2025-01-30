Kamloops businesses face uncertainty as Trump's 25% tariffs loom

Photo: Contributed

Uncertainty lingers for many Kamloops businesses with U.S. President Donald Trump set to impose crippling tariffs on all Canadian imports starting on Saturday.

Trump said Thursday he will slap Canada and Mexico with 25-per-cent tariffs on Saturday, but is still to decide whether the duties will include oil. Trump's threat has already been kicked down the road once, initially promised on his first day in office.

Jim Anderson, executive director of Venture Kamloops, told Castanet the immediate concern he’s heard from local businesses is what the tariffs might ultimately do to the cost of goods.

“We’re just not clear,” Anderson said. “There will be impacts, no question.”

Anderson noted that tariffs mean Kamloops businesses with customers south of the border trying to import Canadian goods will suddenly be faced with paying a quarter more, creating uncertainty.

“If they are suddenly required to pay 25 per cent more for my product, will they buy my product? Are markets going to dry up?” Anderson said.

“There’s no policy direction, there’s no nothing, it’s just some guy spouting off — unfortunately that guy happens to be the president of the United States."

Trump, who was asked about the tariffs while signing executive orders in the Oval Office on Thursday, said he is moving on the levies because of people and drugs crossing the border, as well as trade deficits.

Anderson said Trump’s assertion that trade deficit somehow equates to a subsidy “is not at all based in truth of any kind.”

Canadian officials have been cycling through Washington in recent days and reaching out to Trump's team to argue that any duties would harm both countries' economies.

Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc sent a video describing Canada's border security efforts to Howard Lutnick, Trump's nominee for commerce secretary — part of Canada's pitch to avoid the devastating duties.

Ottawa has prepared multiple options for retaliatory tariffs, depending on what Trump ultimately does.

— with files from the Canadian Press