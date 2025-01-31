Anticipated cuts at TRU reduced by $4.4M, but budget remains a work in progress

Photo: KTW file The Brown Family House of Learning on the campus of Thompson Rivers University.

Updated financial data has reduced the cuts that Thompson Rivers University expects to make by more than $4 million, but nothing will be set in stone for another few months.

Federal policy changes have caused TRU's new international enrolment to drop by hundreds in the fall and winter semesters, forcing the university to reduce spending by millions to balance next year's budget.

In December, TRU’s board of governors was told $20.4 million in reductions would have to be made, but that number is now pegged at $16 million.

TRU’s VP of administration and finance said the the plan has been updated based on new financial data.

“The budget remains a work in progress until it is submitted to the board of governors for consideration and approval,” Matt Milovick said in a statement provided to Castanet.

December’s budget reduction plan was based on second-quarter financial results and final budgets have historically been approved by the board in March.

At a meeting of TRU's senate on Monday, Provost Gillian Balfour said an estimated $16 million in reductions was needed to balance the budget.

Senators heard about $14.35 million in reductions have already been found, with a further $1.69 million still needed.

“Those monies will have to be found through efficiencies in primarily where we can least impact on the core mission of the institution, which is the delivery of our programs and our research,” Balfour said.

The current plan has agent commissions for international students reduced by $1.9 million. In December a decrease of $1.5 million at a minimum was expected.

Sessional and university instructor teaching loads are planned to go down by $730,000, down from $2 million to $5 million.

Credit card convenience fees and the removal of the Westgate residences will each account fo $750,000 in savings, which is roughly in line with December’s plan.

The plan as of last year also included a 1 per cent non-compensation budget reduction across all faculties, accounting for $2.7 million, $7 million to $10 million by eliminating 70 to 75 vacant positions and another $6 million to $10 million in other non-compensation reductions — including a 15 per cent reduction in travel budgets across the board.

In senate, Balfour said TRU budget holders have provided a five-per-cent proposed reduction to their individual budgets, accounting for $10.22 million.

As of December, TRU was planning for a $5 million accumulated surplus and another $9.5 million in savings through a restriction of its operating grant.

While it’s not clear if TRU’s plan for its operating grant restriction has changed, the university did say it would be in compliance with ministry regulations.